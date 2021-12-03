From Adani Wilmar to Go First Airlines, upcoming IPOs to watch out for in December 2021
RateGain Travel Technologies IPO will be open for subscription from December 7 to December 9. The Rs 1,335 crore-IPO of the SaaS firm has set a price band of Rs 405-Rs 425 a share.
CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, is likely to come up with its IPO in December. The digital mapping company has received approval from the SEBI for its IPO.
FMCG giant Adani Wilmar is looking to enter the Capital Market in December. According to market reports, the offering is expected to go live for subscription by the end of December 2021.
Go Airlines, which operates under the brand name of Go First, is planning to launch its IPO before the end of this year. It is planning to raise Rs 3,600 crore.
