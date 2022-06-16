From aesthetic decor to customised gifts, step inside Sonam Kapoor's dreamy baby shower
IMAGE: Instagram/LeoKalyan
Artist Leo Kalyan, who performed live at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower to entertain the guests, shared a picture with mom-to-be.
IMAGE: Instagram/LeoKalyan
The guests at the baby shower were given an off-white pouch as a token of love from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
IMAGE: Instagram/drmaryamzamani
Apart from the decor, the guests also savoured to some delectable dishes like pies for the dessert.
IMAGE: Instagram/RheaKapoor
Starting from aesthetic decor to an elusive lunch menu, guests had a great time at Sonam Kapoor's dreamy baby shower.
IMAGE: Instagram/christinabgnorton
As a token of love and appreciation, couple Sonam and Anand gifted each guest a neckpiece carrying the letters of their names.
IMAGE: Instagram/christinabgnorton
Sonam along with the guests names were also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each menu.
IMAGE: Instagram/christinabgnorton
This is the picture of the handwritten menu with either Sonam or her sister Rhea's name written on the top, placed at each guests' table.
The pictures showed that the dreamy baby shower celebrations which were held in a garden had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest.
IMAGE: Instagram/RheaKapoor