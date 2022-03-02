From AJR to Louis Tomlinson: Artists who cancelled their concerts amid Russia-Ukraine war
Image: Instagram/@yungblud/louist91/ajrbrothers
Nick Cave has recently announced that he and his band were cancelling their summer shows in Russia and Ukraine.
Image: Instagram/@nickcavesbadseed
As per the 'Bring Me The Horizon's announcement on March 1, the band cancelled its scheduled shows in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the Russian invasion.
Image: Instagram/@bringmethehorizon
Louis Tomlinson was all set to perform in Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza in Ukraine on July 4. The artist released a statement, which read, " I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.
Image: Instagram/@louist91
Yungblud took to his Twitter handle on Feb 28 and released a statement regarding the cancellation of his show amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
Image: Instagram/@yungblud
The Scottish rockers, Franz Ferdinand, who planned their show at St. Petersburg on June 29 and Moscow on July 1 announced on Twitter, "We are cancelling our Russian shows that are scheduled for this summer.
Image: Instagram/@franz_ferdinand
Iggy Pop shared via Twitter, "The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is cancelled. In light of current events, this is necessary.
Image: Instagram/@iggypopofficial
Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Killer's spokesperson confirmed to Billboard that they will not play a July 17 date as part of the Moscow-based Park Live Festival.
Image: Instagram/@thekillers
AJR, an American Indie pop trio composed of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, announced the cancellation of their concert that was scheduled to be held in Moscow in October 2022.
Image: Instagram/@ajrbrothers
The rock band, Health, took to its official Instagram handle and released a statement that read, "given the current state of affairs we will no longer be performing our previously scheduled shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow."
Image: Instagram/@_health_
Green Day was all set to perform on May 29 at Moscow's Spartak Stadium, but the band cancelled its event by announcing it via an Instagram story.
Image: Twitter/@GreenDay