From Alex Ferguson to Michael Carrick- Every coach's result on debut for Manchester United
Image: AP
Regarded as the most successful manager in the history of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson returned with a 0-2 win over Oxford United, during his debut on November 8, 1996.
Image: AP
Following Ferguson's exit in 2013, David Moyes was appointed as the manager of the Red Devils and he returned with a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic during his debut on August 11, 2013.
Image: AP
As Moyes ended his stint at the club, former Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs was appointed as the interim coach, and he returned with a 4-0 win over Norwich City during his debut on 26 April, 2014.
Image: AP
Louis van Gaal was the second full-time manager of Manchester United since Ferguson's exit and he returned with a 2-1 win over Swansea City during his debut on August 16, 2014.
Image: AP
Following van Gaal's 2-year stint, Jose Mourinho was appointed as the head coach of the Red Devils and he returned with a 2-0 win over Leicester City on August 7, 2016.
Image: AP
Former club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the baton of the United from Mourinho, and he returned with a 1-5 win over Cardiff City during his debut on December 22, 2018.
Image: AP
Michael Carrick was appointed as the caretaker manager of the club after Solskjaer's exit, and he returned with a 0-2 win over Villareal in his debut match. Ralf Rangnick took over the role from Carrick and is set to debut on Sunday against Crystal Palace.
Instagram Image: @manchesterunited