From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood divas who aced the one-shoulder outfit
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt donned a pink coloured one-shoulder top on a pair of flared jeans.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kriti Sanon stunned in an all-black outfit with a one-shoulder top and matching pants.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Ananya Panday gave away major outfit goals as she stunned in a one-shoulder white top with a brown shirt and blue denim shorts.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Deepika Padukone stole the show with a black coloured one-shoulder leather dress during the promotions of her last film 'Gehraiyaan.'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sara Ali Khan's neon one-shoulder dress is worth taking inspiration from for a trendy look.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Kareena Kapoor gave away major maternity fashion goals with a one-shoulder olive green dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as she paired a beige one-shoulder top with blue jeans.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif