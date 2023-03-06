Jigyanshushri Mahanta
From Alonso's podium to Leclerc's DNF: Key highlights from F1 Bahrain GP 2023
Image: @f1/Instagram
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the Bahrain GP 2023, while Red Bull earned a 1-2 after Sergio Perez finished P2.
Image: AP
Aston Martin made a huge leap from their campaign last season, as Fernando Alonso earned a podium finish.
Image: @f1/Instagram
The two-time world champion finished P3 on his Aston Martin debut, after battling the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.
Image: @f1/Instagram
The 41-year-old overtook George Russell, 7-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, before passing Carlos Sainz.
Image: AP
Charles Leclerc missed out on a podium after his Ferrari suffered a DNF.
Image: AP
Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished at P4 after keeping Hamilton behind him.
Image: AP
Lance Stroll finished at P6, sandwiched by the Mercedes Pair.
Image: AP
