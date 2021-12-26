From Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan to Dharmendra-Sunny Deol, top father-son duos of Bollywood
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is considered among the legends for his work of 5 decades. Abhishek Bachchan too starred in critically acclaimed films like like Guru and blockbusters like Dhoom series.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Late Rishi Kapoor had a illustrious career of over 40 years with hits like 'Karz', 'Amar Anthony', 'Agneepath'. Ranbir Kapoor is considered one of the top stars currently after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' 'Sanju.'
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Rakesh Roshan wasn't successful as an actor, but became a successful filmmaker with films like 'Karan Arjun.' Hrithik then became a star with 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', 'Krrish' with his father, among other hits.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Dharmendra is considered one of the veterans of the industry with hits like 'Sholay.' Sunny Deol took on from his father, giving hits like 'Ghayal', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', and also becoming an MP.
Image: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol
Late Sunil Dutt not just was a successful actor and filmmaker, but also became respected politician. Sanjay Dutt followed in his footsteps, tasting success with films like 'Khalnayak', 'Munnabhai' series etc.
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Jackie Shroff is close to completing 4 decades in the industry, with films like 'Hero', 'Parinda' being his popular ones. Son Tiger has established himself as one of the top stars today, particularly in action films.
Image: Instagram/@ayeshashroff
Pankaj Kapur might not have been a mainstream star per se, but is considered among the best actors of the industry. Son Shahid has displayed work in various genres, from rom-com to offbeat films.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
David Dhawan is considered among the popular filmmakers for his numerous comedy films. Varun Dhawan is among popular stars of today, with hits in romance and comedy space.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Late Yash Chopra has massive legacy as filmmaker with films like 'Deewaar',' Chandni', 'Darr,' among others. Son Aditya directed DDLJ, the longest-running film in Indian cinema history.
Image: AP
Boney Kapoor produced numerous successful films, from 'Mr India' to 'No Entry.' Arjun Kapoor is among popular stars today with hits like 'Ishaqzaade' and '2 States' in his career.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor