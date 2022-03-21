From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, 10 great performances in unrecognizable looks
Image: Film poster
Akshay Kumar - 2.0 (2018): Akshay was recognisable in the role of an ornithologist named Pakshi Rajan, with a bird-like humanoid look in this Rajinikanth-starrer, as he wreaks havoc in the city, promoting Chitti's intervention.
Image: Film poster
Hrithik Roshan- Super 30 (2019): Right from getting a different hairstyle, a darker skin tone and a heavy beard, the actor did it all to look convincing as mathematician Anand Kumar, known for his 'Super 30' IIT training.
Image: Twitter/@iHrithik
Kangana Ranaut - Thalaivii (2021): The actress gained 20 kilos to play the portions of late Tamil Nadu leader J Jayalaliithaa and was hard to recognise as an actress as well as the Chief Minister.
Image: Film poster
Amitabh Bachchan: Paa (2009): This was one of the most transformed looks of an actor, as Big B enacted the part of a child suffering from progeria, wearing heavy prosthetics on his face. The role fetched him a National Award.
Image: Film poster
Kamal Haasan - Chachi 420 (1997): The veteran actor stepped into the role of a man, playing an elderly woman amid his failed marriage and equation with his daughter. One got to see the prosthetics he used for it as he even removed it in some scenes.
Image: Film poster
Deepika Padukone - Chhapaak (2020) - The film was about the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and the actor went to great lengths to portray the character with a burnt face but with admirable determination
Image: Film poster
Randeep Hooda - Sarbjit (2016): The actor lost 18 kilos, grew his hair and beard to enact the part of Sarbjit Singh, a man who gets arrested by the Pakistan government for accidentally entering the neighbouring country.
Image: Twitter/@RandeepHooda
Anushka Shetty - Size Hero (21015): The 'Baahubali' star gained immense weight to enact the part of an overweight woman, who faces issues because of her weight, and the cause she eventually takes up amid her love for a man.
Image: Film poster
Ranveer Singh - Padmaavat (2018): The actor grew his hair and beard, and showcased fierce expressions as the Turkish-Afghan tyrant Alauddin Khilji, bagging numerous awards for his performance.
Image: Film poster
Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor & Sons (2016): One of the best performances of the actor before his demise was this, where he convincingly portrayed the character of a 90-year-old man with the help of prosthetics and make-up.
Image: Twitter/@DharmaMovies