From Ankita-Vicky to Divyanka-Vivek; Popular Indian Television couples

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who starred together in the show 'Ramayan' as Ram and Sita, never fail to set major 'couple goals' for netizens with their social media posts.
Image: Instagram/ @debinabon
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were introduced by a common friend during the shooting of the TV serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. They later tied the knot in July 2016.
Image: Instagram/ @divyankatripathidahiya
Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been grabbing headlines ever since their marriage. The duo is currently seen in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'.
Image: Instagram/ @lokhandeankita
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met during their stint in the 9th season of a reality show, after which their love blossomed and eventually culminated into marriage.
Image: Instagram/ @princenarula
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are immensely loved by fans ever since they starred in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'. They got married on January 25, 2016, in Goa after years of dating.
Image: Instagram/ @sanayairani
Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are another prominent television couple, who became proud parents to a baby boy, Nirvair, last year.
Image: Instagram/ @kishwersmerchantt
Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik also display their strong bond via gorgeous glimpses on social media. The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Ekbir, last year.
Image: Instagram/ @mohitmalik1113