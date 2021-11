Marvel Studios' most awaited film, 'Eternals' also did fairly well at the box office in India and across the world on its first weekend. The film earned Rs 22.80 crores in India in its three-days run. In the US and Canada, the film grossed $71 million (approx Rs 560 crores) on its debut weekend. The film earned a total of $90.7 million (approx Rs 672 crores) worldwide. Instagram/@marvel