From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif, times when actors vouched for 'no-filter' selfies
The young starlet Alia Bhatt always manages to steal the limelight with her pretty and simple looks. She knows how to look trendy in a subtle yet all-natural look.
Besides her acting, Anuskha Sharma is known for her glowing, flawless complexion. She needs little to no makeup to look fabulous. Her vibrant persona only adds to her beauty.
Actor Deepika Padukone looks just as stunning without makeup in her casual, undone demeanor and knows how to pull off her no-makeup look.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all-natural like her acting skills. She has those innocent beautiful looks that can captivate the heart of any person.
Actor Katrina Kaif is a superstar mainly because of her persona. She looks glowy and beautiful with or without makeup and knows how to ace it.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar who leaves hearts to flutter with her acting craft, knows how to look radiant and charming even without makeup.
Actor Kriti Sanon is breath-taking even without makeup. She looks so simple and modest in her all-natural selfies.
Actor Tara Sutaria looks extremely beautiful and natural in this no filter picture as she poses while wearing an oversized pullover.
Priyanka Chopra has gone international, and she’s winning hearts all over! She looks so chic and pretty even without an ounce of makeup with her trademark features.
