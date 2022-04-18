From ASUS to Alienware: Most popular gaming laptops to purchase in India
Image: Unsplash
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It is priced at Rs. 60,990 on Amazon.
Image: ASUS
The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and RTX 3050 4GB graphics processor. It is priced on Amazon for Rs. 77,990.
Image: HP
ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display. Along with it, the laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics processor. The laptop is available on Amazon for Rs. 79,990.
Image: ASUS
The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop comes with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7, it has 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, and is equipped with Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB graphics card. The laptop is available on Amazon for Rs. 90,000.
Image: HP
The MSI GP66 comes with an Intel Core i7 and Nvidia's RTX 3060 6GB graphics processor and is equipped with 16GB of RAm and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,25,490.
Image: MSI
The Dell Alienware x15 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and features Nvidia's RTX 3060 6GB graphics processor. The display supports a 360 Hz refresh rate and is priced on Amazon for Rs. 2,69,391.
Image: Dell