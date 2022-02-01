From 'Badhaai Do' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', biggest Bollywood releases in Feb 2022
'Gehraiyaan' featuring Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will be released on 11 February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Anupam Kher's film, 'The Kashmir Files' will now be released on 26 February 2022.
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F's romantic thriller movie, 'Freddy' is expected to hit the screens in February 2022. The release date is yet to be revealed.
'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' featuring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey has been set for a theatrical release on 25 February 2022.
Alia Bhatt's highly-anticipated film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been slated to release on 18 February 2022. It also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, among others.
Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' has been scheduled to release on 4 February 2022.
'Looop Lapeta' featuring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead is set to hit the screens on 4 February 2022.
