From 'Badhaai Do' to 'Heropanti 2', Bollywood films to get a sequel in 2022

Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the movie 'Badhaai Do' has been slated for a theatrical release on 4 February 2022. It will mark as the spiritual sequel of the 2018 movie, 'Badhaai Ho.'
Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar
The sequel to Akshay Kumar's film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' with the title 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been slated to release in worldwide cinemas on 25 March 2022.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
'Heropanti 2' will feature Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in the lead and is expected to release on 29 April 2022. It is the sequel to the 2014 film 'Heropanti.'
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/
'Ek Villain Returns' is the upcoming sequel to Sidharth Malhotra-starrer- 'Ek Villain.' The movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 8 July 2022.
Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria