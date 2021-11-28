From Blackpink's Lisa to Kamal Haasan, celebs who contracted COVID-19 lately
Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m/PTI
GOT actor, Jason Momoa took to his Instagram handle a couple of weeks ago and informed his fans that he tested positive for COVID-19 after the London premiere of 'Dune'
Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies
It was a couple of months ago when Kim Kardashian informed her fans that she and her kids had contracted Covid-19 but the family soon recovered after being quarantined for a while
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Ed Sheeran revealed his diagnosis on Instagram a couple of weeks ago and revealed that he was self-isolating and following the government guidelines
Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos
Lisa, one of the popular members of the Blackpink girl group was tested positive for novel coronavirus while the rest of the members were tested negative
Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m
Kamal Haasan contracted coronavirus a week ago and it was recently informed to everyone that his condition was stable
Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan
Bryan Adams was tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived at Milan’s Malpensa Airport a couple of days ago and informed his fans about the same through social media
Image: Instagram/@bryanadams
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently took to her social media and informed her fans that she had been tested positive for Covid-19 and revealed that she will be isolating as required
Image: Instagram/@tanishaamukerji
Urmila Matondkar took to her Twitter handle around three weeks ago and informed her fans that she had been tested positive for COVID-19. She was tested negative a week ago
Image: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial