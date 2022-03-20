From Boat Bassheads 900 to JBL Tune 500: Best wired headphones with mic to buy from Amazon
Sony MDR-ZX110A wired on-ear headphone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 686, down from the original price of Rs. 1,390.
Boat Bassheads 900 wired on-ear headphones with a microphone are currently available on Amazon for Rs. 799, down from the original price of Rs. 2,490. It comes with a 40mm driver.
Sony MDR-ZX110AP wired on-ear headphones with tangle-free cable and a microphone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,490.
Maono Au-Mh501 wired over-ear headphones come with a microphone and 50mm drivers. The headphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,999, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.
The JBL Tune 500 on-ear headphones with microphones are currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,999, down from the original price of Rs. 2,499.
Hyperx Cloud Stinger Core are currently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,590, down from the original price of Rs. 4,590. They are a good choice for users who work a lot on their PC.
