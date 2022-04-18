From Boat to Sony: Most popular headphones to purchase in India under Rs. 5,000
Image: Unsplash
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 over-ear wired headphones with extra bass and voice command support are available on Amazon for Rs. 549.
Image: Boult
Boat Bassheads 900 wired on-ear headphones with 40mm drivers and punchy base are available on Amazon for Rs. 799.
Image: Boat
The Sennheiser HD 206 with powerful sound reproduction and a gold-plated jack adaptor is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,490.
Image: Sennheiser
The JBL Infinity Glide wireless headphones are currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499. It offers up to 72 hours of platime and runs on Bluetooth v5.0.
Image: Infinity
The Sony WH-Ch510 wireless headphones come with Type-C charging port, 30mm drivers, run on Bluetooth v5.0 and are available for Rs. 2,790.
Image: Sony
Boat Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones offer up to 65 hours of playtime, ASAP charge, and ambient sound mode and are priced on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.
Image: Boat