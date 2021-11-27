From Bryan Adams hospitalized to Tobey's Spider-Man appearance: H'wood Recap for Nov 27
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Bryan Adams Remains Hospitalized In Italy After Being Tested COVID-19 Positive Earlier
Image: Instagram/@bryanadams
Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why 'Doctor Strange 2' Is Going Under 'significant' Reshoots
Image: Instagram/@l3enedictcumberbatch
Rob Lowe Was Once Summoned By National Security Advisor Over 'West Wing' Question
Image: Instagram/@roblowe
Keanu Reeves Thanks Will Smith For Turning Down Neo’s Role In ‘The Matrix’
Image: AP
Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Appears On Tom Holland's No Way Home Merch, Accident Or Hint?
Image: Instagram/@tobey.maguire2/@spidermanmovie