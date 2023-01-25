Anjali Negi
Jan 25 ,2023
From BTS' Jimin to Blackpink's JIsoo, K-pop stars shine at Fashion Weeks
Dior Twitter
BTS's Jimin attended the Dior fall-winter 2023-24 menswear show as the brand's newly appointed global ambassador. The singer looked dapper in a monochrome suit.
Dior Twitter
Blackpink's JIsoo is the global ambassador for the fashion brand Dior. She attended their Paris show in a white dress and debuted her new micro bangs.
Dior Twitter
BTS's J-Hope was recently appointed as Louis Vuitton's global ambassador. The rapper dressed up in a zip-up jacket and matching trousers.
Louis Vuitton Twitter
Got7's Jackson Wang stunned in a sharp suit and a bright pair of Louis Vuitton monogrammed sneakers. He accessorized it with studs and a lip ring.
Louis Vuitton Twitter
NCT's Ten stole the YSL show in a head-to-toe black ensemble. The plunging neckline was the highlight of his outfit.
YSL Twitter
