From BTS members to Boney Kapoor, celebs who joined social media in 2021

Angelina Jolie is among the prominent American artist who joined Instagram this year and delighted her fans
Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie
Though BTS had an official social media account, the seven members of the band recently made their individual Instagram accounts taking the internet by storm
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor joined Instagram a while ago and posted a picture of himself as he travelled to Delhi two weeks ago
Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor
Jyotika is one of the popular actors who works predominantly in Tamil movies. She joined Instagram in August this year and shared a glimpse of herself celebrating Independence day in the Himalayas
Image: Instagram/@jyotika
Jung Jae Lee, the actor who rose to massive fame from his performance in the Netflix series, 'Squid Game', created a buzz among fans all over the world as he joined Instagram
Image: Instagram/@from_jjlee
Another 'Squid Game' star, Park Hae Soo joined social media by creating his official Instagram account after garnering frame for his performance in the Netflix show
Image: Instagram/@haesoopark_official
Though the Malayalam actor, Dhruvan was already operating an Instagram account for a couple of years, he recently joined Twitter as well
Image: Instagram/@being_rootedd
Comedian Jon Stewart made his debut on Twitter this year in January and his first tweet was about Redditors and r/WallStreetbets
Image: Instagram/@theproblem
Gong Yoo, the South Korean actor best known for his performance in 'Squid Game, 'Train to Busan,' 'Silenced' etc joined Instagram on 1 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@_gongyoo_official_