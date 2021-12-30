From 'Butter' to TXT's '0X1=LOVESONG,' here are the best K-Pop tracks of 2021
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/@txt_bighit
BTS unveiled its second English song 'Butter' this year. The song not only broke several YouTube and Billboard records but also got the band to collaborate with International star Megan Thee Stallion.
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit
South Korean boy band TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is rising to international fame with its every chartbuster track. The band's song '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' feat. Seori became an overnight hit and currently has 56 million views on YouTube.
Image: Instagram/@txt_bighit
South Korean girl band Twice released their first English song 'The Feels' earlier this year. The band gained praise from audiences across the globe for their hit track.
Image: Instagram/@twicetagram
Another girl band from South Korea, aespa, unveiled one of its best tracks, 'Next Level, in May, this year. The official music video has over 190 million views on YouTube.
Image: Instagram/@aespa_official
Enhypen gave away their fans some of the biggest surprises this year. However, their song, 'Fever,' was surely the best one.
Image: Instagram/@enhypen
STAYC's 'Stereotype' was another overnight hit by a South Korean girl band in 2021. The band surely wowed its fans with its colourful music video.
Image: Instagram/@stayc_highup
'After School' by Weekly became a TikTok sensation soon after its release. The song took the audience a ride back to their school days.
Image: Instagram/@_weeekly
'Permission To Dance' marked BTS second English song of 2021 and the third one of all time. The song was surely a hit for the band as it broke Katy Perry's record of holding the no. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and Song of the Summer charts simultaneously.
Image: Twitter/@bighit_music