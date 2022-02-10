From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, B-town stars who rocked neon outfits
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone has been giving away major outfit goals during the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.' The actor recently donned a neon skirt with a leather jacket and looked absolutely stunning.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Kiara Advani's neon jumpsuit made her look nothing but super-trendy.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kriti Sanon's neon mini dress is something every woman would like to have in her closet.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Ananya Panday's neon body con dress made her look stunning. She also accessorised her look very well with some chains.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Sara Ali Khan also stunned in a one-shoulder full-sleeved neon dress. The actor kept her look simple and tied her hair in a ponytail.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Janhvi Kapoor gave away some major outfit goals with her tube neon mini dress with a long train.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Malaika Arora knows how to stun in a shimmery mini dress as she was seen slaying in a sparkly neon outfit.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
It is safe to say Alia Bhatt can rock any outfit. Her neon dress from her 'Student Of The Year 2' cameo is surely goals.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt