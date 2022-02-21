From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, here's how to ace an all-white look
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone has been giving away major outfit goals ever since she began promoting her latest movie 'Gehraiyaan.' The actor wore a white corset top with laces on matching pants and aced the all-white look.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Yami Gautam wore an all-off-white look with nothing but grace. The actor left her hair open and completed the look with a pair of matching heels.
Janhvi Kapoor knows how to slay in every outfit and this white dress, which she accessorised with a pair of earrings, is its proof.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Katrina Kaif's one-sleeved white dress is something that can look gorgeous on any occasion.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Priyanka Chopra can look absolutely gorgeous in any outfit. Even when she says yes to comfort. This casual all-white look is pure goals.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna once donned a white coat on matching flared pants with a diamond necklace and gave away outfit goals.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Alia Bhatt's white outfits for the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have all eyes on them. This mini shimmery dress is absolutely gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt