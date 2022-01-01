From Deepika-Ranveer to Kareena-Saif, inside Bollywood stars' New Year celebration
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a romantic dinner on New Year's eve. Deepika looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a goofy video that Ranveer shared.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Alia Bhatt shared some glimpses of her and Ranbir Kapoor's new year's getaway. The photos saw a cute looking Alia, Ranbir in warm clothes and some wild animals.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their new year in South Africa by cutting a three-tier cake.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor flew to an unknown destination for New Year's eve. The couple had a comfy celebration in their pyjamas.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Malaika Arora shared a goofy picture from her and Arjun Kapoor's Maldives vacation in her new year post.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a picture from his vacation. The actor made his fans drool over his pumped-up body with the selfie.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a perfect new year bash with a cake cutting ceremony and some dancing.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Shraddha Kapoor shared a small recap of 2021 before entering the new year.
Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Madhuri Dixit looked back to a year filled with some family time and beachy vacations ahead of 2022.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Soni Razdan looked back to her happy moments from 2021 and shared a few photos with her daughters and husband.
Image: Instagram/@sonirazdan
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had a lavish new year dinner. The couple stunned in black ensembles.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spent new year's eve with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. They had a lavish dinner on the occasion.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had some family time and welcomed the new year with a kiss.
Image: Instagram/@angadbedi
Kangana Ranaut wished her fans a happy new year via Instagram and treated her with a gorgeous photo in an orange saree.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut