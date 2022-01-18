From Deepika to Alia Bhatt: Take cues from these B'wood actors to slay in black
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone/AliaaBhatt
Actor Deepika Padukone had left heads to turn with the stunning off-shoulder black gown that she wore during the premiere of her last film 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.
IMAGE: Instgram/DeepikaPadukone
Anushka Sharma looks radiant and oozes oomph in this black floor-length gown that she wore for an award function.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Actor Kareena Kapoor who is known to rock any style is looking extremely beautiful in this black slit dress that she wore while she was expecting her second child Jeh.
Image: Instagram/KareenaKapoor
Actor Katrina Kaif who is known for her flawless beauty and innocent looks is slaying in this black bodycon dress for a photo shoot.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Actor Alia Bhatt who is known for her cute looks grabs eyeballs in this stunning black jumpsuit with a messy hair hairdo.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Actor Kriti Sanon leaves hearts to flutter in this extremely gorgeous black jumpsuit with one shoulder while flaunting her looks.
IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon
Actor Kiara Advani looks ravishing in this stunning black and white lehenga that she wore during the promotions of her last film Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
IMAGE: Instagram/KiaraAdvani