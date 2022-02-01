From 'Despicable Me' to 'Vikings: Valhalla', top picks for Feb 2022 to watch on Netflix
'Despicable Me' is an animated film that centres around Gru, a reformed super-villain and his little Minions. The franchise initially began in 2010. It was then followed by two sequels: 'Despicable Me 2 'and 'Despicable Me 3'.
Image: Instagram@despicableme
'Loop Lapeta' movie is the official remake of the 1998 German film 'Run Lola Run.'It stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 4th February 2022.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
'Vikings: Valhalla' is an upcoming historical drama series created and written by Jeb Stuart. It is a sequel to 'Vikings'.The series is set to premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.
Image: Instagram@netflixvalhalla
'Batman Begins' and 'The Dark Knight', the first two movies of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, are being added to Netflix's February line-up.
Image: Instagram@batman_begins_n
'My Best Friend Anne Frank' is a Netflix original based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar. It is premiering on February 1, 2022, on Netflix.
Image: Instagram@annelies.mfrank
'500 Days of Summer' is a 2009 American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Marc Webb. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.
Image: Instagram@500daysofsummerquotes
'Raising Dion' is an American superhero drama series that premiered on October 4, 2019, on Netflix. The series is making a comeback with a second season which is set to premiere on February 1, 2022.
Image: Instagram@raisingdion