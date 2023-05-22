Ronit Singh
May 22 ,2023
From DKS-Bommai's rare click to Gau-Mutra sprinkle, All from new Karnataka Assembly Day 1
Image: ANI
New Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar bowed, with his head touching the stairs, before entering Karnataka Assembly, also called as Vidhana Soudha.
Image: Twitter@DKShivakumar
Ahead of first Assembly session in Karnataka, BJP's R Ashoka and DK Shivakumar posed with each other. Ashoka was defeated by Shivakumar from Kanakapura seat.
Image: ANI
In a rare gesture, Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar and former CM Basavaraj Bommai hugged each other.
Image: ANI
Congress workers sprinkled cow urine and performed 'Pooja' at Vidhan Soudha. They said that they are 'purifying' the Karnataka Assembly.
Image: ANI
Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar posed for a picture ahead of the first Assembly session in Karnataka.
