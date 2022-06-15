From Dravid to Ashwin: 5 Indian cricketers with high educational qualifications
Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Rashtriya Vidyalaya College of Engineering.
Kumble picked up a staggering 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets.
As R Ashwin continues to chase the record of Anil Kumble when it comes to Test wickets, a fact that often goes unnoticed is that he is highly educated with a B. Tech degree in Information Technology.
With 442 Test wickets, Ashwin is only behind Kumble when it comes to highest wicket-takers in the longest format.
Legendary Test batter VVS Laxman has a honorary doctorate degree from Teri University, New Delhi.
Laxman has scored 8,781 Test runs at a fantastic average of 46.0.
Team India's current head coach Rahul Dravid holds a Graduate Degree in Commerce from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce in Bangalore.
Dravid, who is commonly known as the Wall because of his astute defence, has scored a staggering 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs.
Indian Test batter Murali Vijay holds a Post Graduate degree in Economics from SRM University.
Vijay has scored 3,982 Test runs at a decent average of 38.3.
