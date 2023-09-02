Nitish Vashishtha
Sep 02 ,2023
From Eega to Puli: Kichcha Sudeep's villainous roles
The Prem film features Sudeep as an international don literally named Ravana.
Kotigobba 2 features Sudeep as a burglar who loots the rich by stealing their money that is left unaccounted.
The 2015 fantasy features Sudeep as Thalapathy Jalatharangan, who plots to kill Yavanarani, the queen of Vedhalapuram.
In Vaalee, Sudeep played the role of Deva, the antagonistic twin of Shiva, who is extremely possessive.
In Eega, Sudeep is perhaps seen in his most iconic bad-guy role against the intelligently lethal Makkhi in the SS Rajamouli flick.
In Dabangg 3, Sudeep plays the role of a rather simplistic yet powerful Bali, who proves to be a fierce fighter.
