From Elizabeth Olsen to Regé-Jean Page; Top breakout Hollywood celebs
Image: Instagram/ @ElizabethOlsen.X/ @regejean
Regé-Jean Page stunned the audiences with his trailblazing role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's period drama 'Bridgerton'.
Image: Instagram/ @regeJean
Simu Liu was one of Marvel's breakthrough superheroes, who played a Martial arts master in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.
Image: Instagram/ @SimuLiu
Another cast member of 'Bridgerton', Phoebe Dynevor stole the show with her charming role as Penelope Featherington, who romances Regé-Jean's Simon Basset.
Image: Instagram/ @PhoebeDynevor
Steven Spielberg's musical drama 'West Side Story' saw Rachel Zegler as Maria. The actor's adorbale chemistry with Ansel Elgort was lauded by many.
Image: Instagram/ @RachelZegler
Anupam Tripathi rose to fame after helming a pivotal role in Netflix's most-watched show 'Squid Game'. He essayed the role of a Pakistani migrant named Abdul Ali
Image: Instagram/ @Sangipaiya
Elizabeth Olsen was widely appreciated for her performance in the Disney+ series 'Wandavision'. She earned an Emmy nomination for the same.
Image: Instagram/ @ElizabethOlsen.X
Hailee Steinfeld's fan following grew manifold after her stint as archer Kate Bishop in Marvel's 'Hawkeye'.
Image: Instagram/ @Haileesteinfeld