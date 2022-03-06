From Far Cry 6 to Rider's Republic: Epic Mega Sale deals on popular video games
Image: Epic Games
Rainbox Six Extraction is currently available on Epic Games Store for Rs. 1,299, down from the original price of Rs. 1,999.
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition is currently available on Epic Games Store for Rs. 1,799, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.
Assassins Creed Odyssey is currently available on Epic Games Store for Rs. 749, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.
The Division 2 is currently available on Epic Games Store for Rs 449, down from the original price of Rs. 1,499. .
Riders Republic is currently available on Epic Games Store for Rs. 1,499, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.
The WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship is currently available on the Epic Games Store for Rs. 844, down from the original price of Rs. 1,299.
