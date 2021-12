On July 26, six policemen and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte. Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured. The violence led to a war of words and multiple FIRs between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga - each blaming the other of breaking the border treaty. Image: PTI