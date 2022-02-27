From Forza Horizon 5 to F1 2020: Best racing video games for Windows PC
Image: Unsplash
Developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios in November 2021, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best racing games for PC in 2022. Players get to pilot multiple cars and cruise through one of the largest maps.
Image: Playground Games
Dirt Rally 2.0 is a racing simulation video game that is developed and published by Codemasters in February 2019. It features some of the most popular rally locations for racing game lovers.
Image: Codemasters
Forza Motorsport 7 is yet another popular racing game developed by Turn 10 Studios. It was released in 2017 and still offers some of the best controls and in-game graphics.
Image: Turn 10 Studios
Project Cars 2 was launched in the year 2017 by Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco. It is available on all the leading video game consoles, including Microsoft Windows PCs.
Image: Slightly Mad Studios
iRacing is a subscription-based racing simulation online video game that was developed and published by iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations. A stable version of the game was released in 2021.
Image: iRacing
F1 2020 is yet another popular racing game that was released in the year 2020 by Codemasters and Swordfish Studios. It is the official title for Formula 1 and Formula 2 Championships 2020.
Image: Codemasters