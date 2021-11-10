From 'FRIENDS' to 'Ant-Man'; A look into Paul Rudd's transformation over the years
Image: Instagram/@antmanofficial
In 1995, Paul Rudd won the hearts of many as Tommy Doyle in Joe Chappelle's horror flick 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers'.
Image: Instagram/@paulrudd_
Paul Rudd playing Josh in Amy Heckerling's 1995 romantic comedy 'Clueless' opposite Alicia Silverstone is forever etched in the minds of his fans.
Image: Instagram/@paulrudd_
The 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' actor was also in the popular sitcom FRIENDS as Phoebe's boyfriend Mike Hannigan.
Image: Instagram/@paulrudd_
The 52-year-old actor will grace the theatres on November 19 in the US in Jason Reitman directed supernatural comedy 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' as Chad Grooberson.
Image: Instagram/@paulrudd_
Paul Rudd is all set to appear in the third installment of the 'Ant-Man' series titled 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' in July 2023.
Image: Instagram/@paulrudd_