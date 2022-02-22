From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'Valimai', 10 movies releasing this weekend
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Gangubai Kathiawadi - Hindi- theatres: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film in 4 years stars Alia Bhatt in the biopic of Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on late sex worker-turned-brothel owner-activist in Mumbai's Kamathipura area.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Love Hostel - Hindi - Zee 5: Bobby Deol plays the role of killer chasing a couple, played by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, in the film on honour killings set in North India.
Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol
Ghani - Telugu - theatres: Varun Tej stars in this sports drama, where he enacts the part of a boxer, who seeks to make it big by training from a young age, before facing hurdles in his dream.
Image: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
Valimai - Tamil - theatres: Ajith will be seen in a film after two years, and plays the role of a cop chasing a dangerous group of bikers, who are out to create menace.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Bheemla Nayak - Telugu- theatres: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati star in this action drama, which is the remake of Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', about the clash of a police officer and retired Armyman.
Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati
Licorice Pizza - English- Theatres: This Oscar-nominated film hits Indian theatres and is about the story of a couple developing a romantic relationship in 1970s California amid films, crime, jealousy and more.
Image: AP
Pondicherry- Marathi- theatres : This film starring Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Amruta Khanvilkar has been completely shot on an iPhone and is about a woman's experience with a mysterious man at her home-stay facility.
Image: Instagram/@saietamhankar
Restless — French- Netflix: This action thriller is about a corrupt policeman and his experience with someone giving him death threats after he indulges in cover-up of an accident.
Image: Netflix
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming - English - Netflix: This is a comedy tracing the hilarious turn of events that take place at the graduation party of Madea's great-grandson.
Image: Instagram/@tylerperry
Old Monk - Kannada - theatres: This film is a romantic comedy, revolving around Narada Muni receiving a curse from Lord Krishna, after which he reincarnates himself as youngster in the quest for love.
Image: Instagram/@lordmgsrinivas