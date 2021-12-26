From 'Ghost Doctor' to 'Tracer': Upcoming much-awaited K-dramas in Jan 2022
Image: Instagram/@thesmartlocalkr
'Ghost Doctor' is a fantasy drama that stars Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, Son Naeun in the lead roles. The tvN series will be releasing on January 3.
Image: Instagram/@ghostdoctor.kdrama
'Tracer' is a mystery K-drama that features Im Siwan, Son Hyun Joo, Go Ah Sung. The MBC series will release on January 7.
Image: Instagram/@koreadream26
'Internal Medicine Doctor Park' stars Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Shin Eun Jung in lead roles. The TVING medical comedy drama will release on January 14.
Image: Instagram/@sw311083
The thriller crime drama, 'Through The Darkness' stars Kim Nam Gil in the lead role. The SBS series will release on January 14.
Image: Instagram/@sbsnow_insta
'All Of Us Are Dead' is a horror sci-fi drama that stars Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo, Son Sang Yeon. The release date of the Netflix original series is yet to be announced.
Image: Instagram/@yoonchanyoung.fp
'Juvenile Justice' is a law drama that has Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min in the lead roles. It will be premiering on Netflix, however, its release date is yet to be announced.
Image: Instagram/@thesmartlocalkr