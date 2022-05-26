May 26 ,2022
From Goa to Kerala, here are some must-visit beach destinations to add to your bucket list
Image: Unsplash
Goa is a perfect place for an exquisite vacation filled with immense natural beauty and scenic beaches
Ganpatipule, situated in Maharashtra, is another perfect destination for a weekend beach getaway.
Havelock Island in Andaman is one of the most peaceful beaches in the country with clear water and a relaxed environment.
Gokarna is one of Karnataka's hidden gems which became a popular tourist place in the past few years.
Marari beach in Mararikulam, Kerala, is one of the most popular beaches in the state, known for its exotic cuisine and white sand.
Puducherry, known for its rich culture inspired by french, is a perfect vacation spot in India.
