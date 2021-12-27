From Haldi to Reception, here are all glamorous looks Ankita Lokhande opted for
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Instead of going for a yellow outfit, Ankita Lokhande chose to sport a red coloured sharara for her Haldi ceremony. The actor looked gorgeous in the red and golden sharara, which she paired with matching earrings.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Ankita Lokhande chose a head-turning floral lehenga with heavy golden jewellery for her and Vicky Jain's Mehendi ceremony. The 'Pavitra Rishta' star danced her heart out at the pre-wedding ceremony and gave away some major outfit goals with her pastel shade ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Ankita Lokhande gave away the perfect Marathi bride vibes in her traditional look for one of her pre-wedding festivities. She opted for a red and yellow coloured saree and wore it with golden jewellery, green bangles and the traditional Maharashtrian Nath.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in her black shimmery gown with a plunging neckline for her engagement ceremony. The actor's star-studded engagement party saw was no less than a glamorous Bollywood night.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Ankita Lokhande looked surreal in her silver glammed-up Sangeet outfit. The actor grooved to several melodies with Vicky Jain.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Dedicating her performance to her longtime beau and then-fiance Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande stole the show at her Sangeet ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
The television and movie star looked regal in her golden off-beat wedding ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor looked no less than a royal queen in her stone-studded jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Ankita Lokhande chose a red and golden saree, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for her wedding reception. She completed her look with some gold jewellery and tied her hair in a beautiful bun.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita