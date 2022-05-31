From Hardik to Pant: Ranking the best captains of IPL 2022
Credit IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya was brought by Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crores and handed the team's captaincy. The all-rounder top the chart having justified price tag by leading the team to their maiden IPL title.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list having led Lucknow Super Giants to IPL playoffs. The Karnataka batsman also scored over 600 runs this season.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Sanju Samson takes the third spot in the list having guided Rajasthan Royals to their final after 14 years. Th team however faltered in the final losing to Titans
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram
Faf du Plessis is fourth in the list for being a tactical skipper. The South African however had average performance with the bat.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Rishabh Pant almost took Delhi Capitals into the playoffs only for his on-field mistakes which cost them place in the next round. Personally, Pant had a decent outing with the bat but will look for consistency next season.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Mayank Agarwal started the 2022 campaign on a winning note however the team lacked consistency. The Punjab Kings skipper also failed with the bat which really cost PBKS.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Shreyas Iyer showed promise as a leader and scored runs with bat as well. However, team's inability to close out games in tight situations cost them a place in the playoffs.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Kane Williamson could have done better with the bat but he failed to score runs. Th team has shown that it can hold its own, but it still heavily depends on Williamson
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy reign lasted for a couple of matches as CSK went on a losing streak. MS Dhoni took over reigns yet again but failed to lift the team to the IPL playoffs..
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Rohit Sharma had a forgetful IPL 2022 as he failed to notch up a single half-century. Losing 10 matches was another major setback that the skipper will reflect upon.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI