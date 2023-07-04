Jigyanshushri Mahanta
From Hardy's to Usos: The best tag-teams in WWE history
Having defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at MITB 2023, The Usos certainly enlisted themselves as one of the best tag teams in WWE's history.
The Hardy Boys, consisting of Jeff and Matt Hardy also tops the list due to their reckless way of essaying the craft on the ring.
The Shield is considered to be one of the most iconic tag teams in WWE as it consisted of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose early in their careers.
The New Day, former in 2014 by Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods gave a new life to all three wrestlers' career and entertained the WWE universe for years.
Shawn Michaels and Triple H teamed to form the iconic D-Generation X tag team in 1997 and went on to rule the tag team division for several years to come.
The Undertaker and Kane teamed up to form the 'Brothers of Destructions' and went on to win the tag team titles on three occasions.
