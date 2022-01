Attack is an upcoming Sci-fi action thriller film directed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor, stars John Abraham alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Based on the hostage crisis, the storyline is inspired by true events. The film was originally scheduled to be released on 28 January 2022, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the surge of COVID-19. IMAGE: Instagram/bollywood.posters.news