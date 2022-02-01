From 'Hey Sinamika' to 'Maaran,' Biggest Tamil releases coming up in February 2022
Image: Instagram/@maaranmovieofficial/@dqsalmaan
Suriya Sivakumar and Priyanka Arul Mohan starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to release on February 4, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@priyankaamohanofficial
Karthik Subbaraj directorial 'Mahaan' is also all set to arrive on February 10, 2022. The film is an action thriller starring Dhruv Vikram and Vikram.
Image: Instagram/@dhruv.vikram
Sharwanand and Amala Akkineni are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film 'Kanam.' The movie is set to release on February 14, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@imsharwanand
Arun Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Borrder.' The film is scheduled to release on February 19, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@arunvijayno1
Dulquer Salmaan will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydri and Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming Tamil film 'Hey Sinamika.' The film will release on February 25.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Vijay Sethupathi will next star in the family drama 'Maamanithan' alongside Gayathri. The film will release in February 2022.
Image: Instagram/@actorvijaysethupathi
Dhanush starrer 'Maaran' is also set to arrive this month. The release date has not been announced yet.
Image: Instagram/@maaranmovieofficial
Vishnu Vishal starrer 'FIR' is set to arrive in theatres on February 11, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@thevishnuvishal