From Hogan to Reigns: WWE Superstars with most WrestleMania main-event appearances
Image: wwe.com
During his time in WWE, Hulk Hogan made the most of eight WrestleMania main-event appearances and won seven matches in total.
Image: wwe.com
The most recent WWE veteran to announce his retirement from in-ring wrestling, Triple H made a total of seven WrestleMania main-event appearances. He won on three occasions and faced defeat on the other four occasions.
Image: wwe.com
The reigning WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has also appeared in a total of 7 main events in WrestleMania and has won five of them, while losing on two occasions.
Image: wwe.com
Veteran WWE superstar John Cena has appeared in a total of five WrestleMania main events and has won on three occasions.
Image: wwe.com
WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made five WrestleMania main-event appearances and won only once while losing on all the other four occasions.
Image: wwe.com
Shawn Michaels made five WrestleMania main-event appearances during his time at WWE and won only once.
Image: wwe.com