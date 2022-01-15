From 'Human' to 'Ozark', 10 shows to watch on OTT in January
Cheer: Season 2- Netflix - January 12: The docu-series tracing Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team's journey for the Cheerleading Championship is back.
Image: Twitter/@netflix
Human- Disney+ Hotstar- January 14: This medical-drama series revolves around the business of the medical industry and touches upon clinical trials.
Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein - Netflix- January 14: This romantic-thriller traces the story of a man stuck between his lover & an attractive woman who desires him and criminals.
Image: Instagram/@tahirrajbhasin
Archive 81 - Netflix: The horror series revolves around the mysteries following the emergence of an intense footage.
Image: Instagram/@shihabidina
Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyadhaa - Amazon Prime - January 14: This Tamil anthology series portrays love and hope through five stories.
Image: Instagram/@aishu__
After Life (Season 3)- Netflix - January 14: The latest season displays the goings-on in newspaper writer Tony Johnson's mental state after his wife's death.
Image: Instagram/@rickygervais
The House - Netflix - January 14: This animated series revolves around a house and the stories of three persons who arrives as guests to the home.
Image: Instagram/@claudieblakleyofficial
Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) - Netflix- January 19: The reality show is set to get 'hotter' as singles meet, mingle and seek to win big.
Image: Instagram/@toohotnetflix
Ozark: Season 4- Netflix - January 21: The Emmy-winning crime-drama series involving drug mafia and money-laundering is set to grip audiences again.
Image: Instagram/@ozark
As We See It - Amazon Prime - January 21: The drama series revolves around three young roommates as it delves into journey for autistic persons.
Image: Instagram/@asweseeitpv