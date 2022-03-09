From iPhone SE 5G to M1 Ultra: Apple's new launches
Image: Twitter/@MKBHD
Apple launched iPhone SE, the third generation affordable smartphone by the Cupertino-based trillion-dollar company
Image: Twitter/@INICO10010
iPhone SE comes with the A15 Bionic chip and is also the first 5G-phone under the SE category. This iPhone comes in Product Red, Midnight and Starlight finishes.
Image: Twitter/@SuperSaf
Apple introduced the new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip
Image: Twitter/@MKBHD
The new iPad Air comes in Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue finishes.
Image: Twitter/@MKBHD
Apple company launched the Mac Studio, along with the Apple Studio Display
Image: Twitter/@MKBHD
The Mac Studio comes with two processor options. It is powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra
Image: Twitter/@MKBHD
Apple announced that the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will soon come in a green finish
Image: Luke Maini YouTube
The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will now come in 'Alpine Green', while the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will sport a 'Bold Green' colour.
Image: Luke Maini YouTube
Apple launched its new M1 chip at its “Peek Performance” event
Image: Twitter/@theapplehub
The M1 Ultra boasts of a 20-core CPU, up to 64 cores of GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine.
Image: Twitter/@theapplehub