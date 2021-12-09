From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Drishyam 2', Google's Most-Searched Movies of 2021
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal/@actorsuriya
Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' is the Tamil-language legal drama movie directed by T. J. Gnanavel and is now among the top-rated films on IMDB
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' was a massive success among the fans and earned compliments from critics as well
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Radhe' release date was postponed due to the pandemic but it was later released on 13 May 2021 and received critical reviews from the audience
Image: A Still From Radhe Movie Song
The 2021 action-thriller movie, 'Bell Bottom', revolves around the events of a 1984 highjack and features Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, etc.
Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq
'Eternals' is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, among others
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the movie 'Master' was loved by the audience as well as critics
Image: Instagram/@vijaysethupathi
Sooryavanshi', written and directed by Rohit Shetty features many popular stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Sikandar Kher and others
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
'Godzilla vs Kong' is the 2021 American monster film directed by Adam Wingard and is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse
Image: Instagram/@godzillavskong
'Drishyam 2' is the recently released Malayalam drama thriller movie starring Mohanlal in the lead and received amazing reviews from the audience
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal
Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and others
Image: Bhuj: The Pride of India