From 'Jersey' to 'Guilty Minds', new movies/shows to consider for weekend watch
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Jersey: Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a failed cricketer who re-ignites his passion for cricket in his mid-30s only to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey. The Hindi film released in the theatres on Friday.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Guilty Minds: The Hindi series stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the role of lawyers and their friendship amid them facing off against each other in the court. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime since Friday.
Image: Instagram/@shriya.pilgaonkar
A Very British Scandal: The English series, which premiered on BBC One last December, has released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It traces the story of the controversial divorce of Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the '1960s.
Image: Amazon Prime
Kuthiraivaal: This 2021 Tamil language psychological thriller traces the story of a bank cashier and his experience with elements of magic realism. The film is available for streaming since Wednesday on Netflix.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Russian Doll - Season 2: The comedy-drama series returns after a gap of three years on Netflix from Wednesday. The plot traces the mysterious events ahead of Nadia's 40th birthday.
Image: Instagram/@russiandollnetflix
Operation Romeo: The Hindi film stars Sharad Kelkar in the role of a police officer, who is out to trouble a couple who get caught getting intimate in a car. The movie has released in theatres on Friday.
Image: Instagram/@sharadkelkar
Better Saul- Season 6: The prequel to the hit show 'Breaking Bad' is a crime drama about a lawyer Saul Goodman aka Jimmy McGill and his character's transformation. The series is available for streaming on Netflix since Tuesday.
Image: Instagram/@therealbobodenkirk