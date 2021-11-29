From 'Jugnu' to 'O Saki Saki', Bollywood songs that started dance trends on social media
Diljit Dosanjh compelled several trained dancers to match their moves to the rhythmic beats of his latest song 'Lover'.
Harrdy Sandhu's latest song 'Bijlee Bijlee' featuring Palak Tiwari started a dance trend online to its fun and energetic hook step.
'Garmi' song from the 2020 film 'Street Dancer 3D' was crooned by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. The music video had everyone attempting Nora Fatehi's impressive floor work on the internet.
Nora Fatehi's hook step in the song 'O Saki Saki' from the 2019 'Batla House' inspired several dancers to take up the challenge to show off their dance skills online.
Latest addition to the viral dance trend is Badshah's newly released song 'Jugnu' featuring Nikhita Gandhi. The catchy hook step of the song had several notable actors grooving to the beat.
