From Jungkook's purple hair to Jin's apple ponytail, BTS' most unique hairstyles so far
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
Jin stole the show at BTS' LA concert on November 27, 2021. The singer appeared in an apple hairstyle with a red ribbon and a white rose on it. The ARMY could not help but adore him throughout the concert.
Image: Twitter/@nhudream1028
On the second day of the concert, Jin was back with another cute hairstyle. This time the band member made two pigtails with red hairclips.
Image: Twitter/@harmlesspurple
Jungkook's iconic purple hair from BTS' 'Butter' photoshoot stole the hearts of the ARMY. He looked uber cool in those long hair and made his fans drool over him.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
BTS member Suga has tried almost every hair colour, from rose pink to grey to date. The singer has aced every hairstyle and is often seen experimenting with his hair.
Image: Twitter/@yoongisarchive
BTS leader RM is also fond of trying different hair colours. The rapper has sported various shades, including blue and grey. However, his red and pink hair won hearts on the internet.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
J-hope went for dual colour hair for the band's concept shoot for their single 'Butter.' J-hope had yellow colour on the roots and pink tint on the tips of his hair.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial