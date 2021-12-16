From 'Jurassic World 3' details to Tristan Thompson's confession: H'wood Recap for Dec 16
Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime
'Jurassic World 3' To See Mega-fight Between Dinosaurs And Humans, Reveals Director
Image: Instagram/@jurassicworld
Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Didn't Run For Texas Governor On Jimmy Fallon's Show
Image: Instagram/@officiallymcconaughey
Tristan Thompson Admits Having Intimate Relations With Woman Who Filed Paternity Suit
Image: Instagram/@realtristan13
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland-starrer Soars At Box Office On Day 1 Of Release
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
More 'Harry Potter' Content On The Way? Warner Bros CEO Weighs In On Franchise
Image: Instagram/@wizardingworld
The Wheel Of Time Episode 7: Release Date, Time, Trailer And Where To Watch It?
Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime